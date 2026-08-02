Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 3,696.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,165 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 421,755 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Astera Labs worth $47,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $311.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $359.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total transaction of $3,892,104.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 286,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,492,261.94. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total transaction of $270,997.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,472. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

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