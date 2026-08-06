Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 408.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,387 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 66,999 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.25% of Integer worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Integer by 885.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $136,016,000 after buying an additional 993,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Integer by 1,141.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 819,046 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $72,076,000 after buying an additional 753,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 3,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,108 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $53,106,000 after buying an additional 657,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Integer Trading Down 0.1%

ITGR stock opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $125.54.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 6.97%.The firm had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Freedom Capital lowered Integer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ITGR

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Further Reading

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