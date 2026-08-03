Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,066 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,786 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.70% of Boot Barn worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in Boot Barn by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $224.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.27.

View Our Latest Report on BOOT

Key Stories Impacting Boot Barn

Here are the key news stories impacting Boot Barn this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boot Barn reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.29 per share , well above the $1.69 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 17.7% year over year to $593.5 million and exceeded estimates. Store expansion and e-commerce momentum supported the results. Boot Barn Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Boot Barn reported fiscal Q1 earnings of , well above the $1.69 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 17.7% year over year to $593.5 million and exceeded estimates. Store expansion and e-commerce momentum supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, projecting approximately $2.6 billion in sales and EPS of $8.80 to $9.23. The updated EPS range includes an estimated $0.46 benefit from tariff refunds , while analysts cited store growth, digital sales and the refund as key drivers of the beat. Boot Barn Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, projecting approximately and EPS of $8.80 to $9.23. The updated EPS range includes an estimated , while analysts cited store growth, digital sales and the refund as key drivers of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Boot Barn continues expanding its store base, including a planned location in a Gilroy, California, shopping center previously occupied by Old Navy. The expansion supports long-term revenue growth but also increases operating costs and does not immediately resolve valuation concerns. Boot Barn Gilroy Store Expansion

Boot Barn continues expanding its store base, including a planned location in a Gilroy, California, shopping center previously occupied by Old Navy. The expansion supports long-term revenue growth but also increases operating costs and does not immediately resolve valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: July sales have slowed, raising concerns that demand could moderate after the first-quarter beat. Reports also indicate that quarterly revenue guidance fell short of expectations, making investors less confident in the pace of growth during the next quarter. Boot Barn Beats Q1 Estimates but July Sales Slow

July sales have slowed, raising concerns that demand could moderate after the first-quarter beat. Reports also indicate that quarterly revenue guidance fell short of expectations, making investors less confident in the pace of growth during the next quarter. Negative Sentiment: The tariff refund is a nonrecurring benefit, meaning part of the EPS outlook increase may not represent ongoing operating improvement. In addition, TD Cowen lowered its price target from $225 to $190, retaining a Buy rating but signaling reduced valuation upside and greater caution. TD Cowen Lowers Boot Barn Price Target

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $148.89 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.81.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $593.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.15 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company's revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Boot Barn has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.800-9.230 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.550-1.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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