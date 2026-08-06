Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,684 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.29% of Iridium Communications worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Iridium Communications alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,157,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,533,000 after buying an additional 677,258 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 5,251,133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $91,265,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,749 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,759,000 after buying an additional 725,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 265.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,731 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,857 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,170 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,377,000 after acquiring an additional 408,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company's stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.5%

IRDM stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.55%.The company had revenue of $225.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Iridium Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BWS Financial reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Iridium Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iridium Communications wasn't on the list.

While Iridium Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here