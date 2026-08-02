Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 46,157 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $73,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after buying an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,989,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,714,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,737 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,260,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,841,083,000 after purchasing an additional 336,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.93.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $166.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,189 shares of company stock worth $765,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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