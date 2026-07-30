Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043,316 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 242,916 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.90% of Hilton Worldwide worth $603,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $352.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hilton raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.89–$9.01 , up from $8.79–$8.91, as management anticipates continued rate growth and increased travel demand tied to the 2026 World Cup. Hilton Raises Full Year Outlook As World Cup Demand Enters View

Hilton raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , up from $8.79–$8.91, as management anticipates continued rate growth and increased travel demand tied to the 2026 World Cup. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.29 topped the $2.27 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher franchise fees. Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS of topped the $2.27 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher franchise fees. Positive Sentiment: Hilton continues to target approximately $3.5 billion in 2026 shareholder returns and expects full-year RevPAR growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the company’s capital-return and asset-light growth story. Hilton expects RevPAR growth and shareholder returns

Hilton continues to target approximately and expects full-year RevPAR growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the company’s capital-return and asset-light growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $368 and kept an “overweight” rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $360 with an “outperform” rating. Bernstein maintained a “hold” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but valuation-sensitive.

Barclays raised its price target to $368 and kept an “overweight” rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $360 with an “outperform” rating. Bernstein maintained a “hold” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but valuation-sensitive. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.28–$2.34 was below the $2.42 analyst consensus. The softer near-term outlook outweighed the full-year increase and prompted investor caution following the earnings release. Hilton sees World Cup boost but shares fall on soft guidance

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.89. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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