Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.32% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $242,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,318.70. This represents a 44.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,973.44. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

See Also

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