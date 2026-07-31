Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 112,819 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,402,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 112,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $366,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,391,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $260,302,000 after buying an additional 125,127 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $152,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,927 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 961,457 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $990.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting Sensata Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Sensata Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Sensata reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share, above the $0.93 consensus estimate and up from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue increased 5% year over year to $990.6 million, surpassing the $970.4 million forecast. Sensata Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Sensata reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share, above the $0.93 consensus estimate and up from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue increased 5% year over year to $990.6 million, surpassing the $970.4 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Inventory conditions improved. Better inventory levels suggest reduced customer destocking pressure and may support steadier production and sales trends in coming quarters. Sensata Technologies Q2 Sales Top Estimates

Better inventory levels suggest reduced customer destocking pressure and may support steadier production and sales trends in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted data-center growth potential. Sensata outlined an opportunity to expand its serviceable available market in data-center applications by approximately 1.5 to 2.5 times, providing a potential longer-term growth catalyst beyond its traditional industrial and automotive markets. Sensata Data Center Market Opportunity

Sensata outlined an opportunity to expand its serviceable available market in data-center applications by approximately 1.5 to 2.5 times, providing a potential longer-term growth catalyst beyond its traditional industrial and automotive markets. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line with Wall Street expectations. Sensata forecast EPS of $0.93–$0.97, versus consensus of $0.95, and revenue of $957 million–$987 million, compared with a $969.8 million estimate. The outlook supports continued earnings stability but does not represent a significant forecast upgrade. Sensata Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

Sensata forecast EPS of $0.93–$0.97, versus consensus of $0.95, and revenue of $957 million–$987 million, compared with a $969.8 million estimate. The outlook supports continued earnings stability but does not represent a significant forecast upgrade. Negative Sentiment: The guidance range signals some near-term uncertainty. The low end of the third-quarter revenue range is below the analyst consensus, suggesting demand or timing risks remain despite the quarterly beat.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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