Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 14,152 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.47% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 46,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 218,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 34,451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,609 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.1%

RHP stock opened at $133.76 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock's 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHP

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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