Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 186,487 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861,466 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 186,487 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.98% of TE Connectivity worth $651,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 81,156 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,274 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.79.

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TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $211.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $252.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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