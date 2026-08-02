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Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 223,600 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Andersons logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Janus Henderson increased its Andersons stake by 35.1%, purchasing 223,600 additional shares to own 860,942 shares, or 2.53% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 87.06% of ANDE.
  • Analysts maintain a broadly positive outlook, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $85.00, versus the stock’s reported price of $70.78.
  • Andersons reported quarterly EPS of $1.12, beating estimates of $0.70, although revenue declined 1.2% year over year to $2.63 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20, implying an annualized yield of approximately 1.1%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Andersons.

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,942 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.53% of Andersons worth $61,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 33,600.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Andersons to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Andersons from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ANDE

Andersons Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Andersons's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,466 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,329,794.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,332,310.84. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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