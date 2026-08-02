Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 27,007 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,180 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.30% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $56,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 176,941 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,909.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,951 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 80,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,611,000 after buying an additional 316,919 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 33,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,667,600. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $74.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $779.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.84 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Bright Horizons Family Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bright Horizons earned $1.28 per share , exceeding the $1.21 consensus estimate and rising from $1.07 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.4% year over year to $779.18 million , also surpassing analysts’ $774.84 million forecast. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Bright Horizons earned , exceeding the $1.21 consensus estimate and rising from $1.07 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.4% year over year to , also surpassing analysts’ $774.84 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $5.05 to $5.15 , above the previous consensus estimate of $4.94. This suggests management expects earnings growth to continue. Bright Horizons Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of , above the previous consensus estimate of $4.94. This suggests management expects earnings growth to continue. Positive Sentiment: Management’s results reflect continued demand for early education, child care, back-up care and employer-supported workforce services. The earnings call and related coverage highlighted revenue growth across the company’s operating platform. Bright Horizons Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s results reflect continued demand for early education, child care, back-up care and employer-supported workforce services. The earnings call and related coverage highlighted revenue growth across the company’s operating platform. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was approximately $3.1 billion , broadly in line with Wall Street expectations. Consequently, the earnings beat may not have represented a major upward revision to sales expectations. Bright Horizons Q2 Key Metrics

Full-year revenue guidance was approximately , broadly in line with Wall Street expectations. Consequently, the earnings beat may not have represented a major upward revision to sales expectations. Negative Sentiment: Although BFAM beat quarterly estimates and raised EPS expectations above consensus, the stock’s decrease suggests investors may have been looking for a stronger revenue outlook or more significant guidance improvement. At roughly 23.6 times earnings, valuation and profit-taking may also be limiting the reaction.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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