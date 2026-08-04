Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 376,114 Shares of Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) by 3,485.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,906 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 376,114 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts: Sign Up

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,568.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368. The trade was a 56.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $166,934.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,870,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $455,286,828.60. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 166,523 shares of company stock worth $9,584,378 and sold 346,135 shares worth $18,129,533. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Goosehead Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goosehead Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Goosehead Insurance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here