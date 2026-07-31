Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 40,346 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,544 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 40,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.48% of DTE Energy worth $451,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,618,000 after buying an additional 57,698 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 105,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.2%

DTE stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.80. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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