Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 41,086 Shares of Alcoa $AA

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,393 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Alcoa worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 52,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alcoa by 5,281.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 431.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

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Alcoa Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE:AA opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Alcoa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AA. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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