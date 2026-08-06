Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 413,061 Shares of NexGen Energy $NXE

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report) by 107.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,183 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 413,061 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of NexGen Energy worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,657,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,901,000 after buying an additional 3,304,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 167.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,083,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 1,303,093 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 96.5% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,436,471 shares of the company's stock worth $28,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,810,943 shares of the company's stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,004 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

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