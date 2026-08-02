Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 58,806 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,833 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.39% of Blackbaud worth $60,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 528.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 589.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Up 6.8%

BLKB opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Blackbaud had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 197.49%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $194,278.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 62,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,428.39. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Research downgraded Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Blackbaud from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.50.

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Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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