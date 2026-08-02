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Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Walker & Dunlop logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Janus Henderson Group cut its Walker & Dunlop stake by 4.4% in the first quarter, selling 51,713 shares and retaining 1.13 million shares valued at approximately $50.2 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high at 80.97%, with several other investors—including DePrince Race & Zollo, Two Sigma and Jane Street—recently increasing their positions.
  • Walker & Dunlop declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, equivalent to a 5.5% annualized yield. Analysts’ consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $79.20 versus the reported share price of $49.58.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Walker & Dunlop.

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 51,713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.30% of Walker & Dunlop worth $50,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 859,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at about $15,147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 238.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 284,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,754,000 after buying an additional 200,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,627 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 154,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $8,526,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Walker & Dunlop's payout ratio is currently 134.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Walker & Dunlop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WD

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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