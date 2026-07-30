Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,886 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 34,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of Deere & Company worth $634,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,514,053,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,485,949 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,898,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,592,004 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,465,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,692,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,581,574,000 after buying an additional 158,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600,552 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,609,149,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $759.00 to $812.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $642.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $611.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $588.92 and a 200 day moving average of $579.78. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $433.00 and a 52-week high of $674.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Deere & Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.28 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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