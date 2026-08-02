Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 200,269 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.26% of Silgan worth $51,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 138.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 179,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 328,186 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Get Silgan alerts: Sign Up

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $40.06 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company's fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Silgan's payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Silgan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silgan wasn't on the list.

While Silgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here