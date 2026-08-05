Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,210 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,343 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Somnigroup International worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Somnigroup International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in Somnigroup International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Somnigroup International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Somnigroup International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGI

Somnigroup International Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of SGI opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

See Also

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