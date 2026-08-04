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Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Lamb Weston logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Janus Henderson increased its Lamb Weston stake by 20.9% in the first quarter, adding 75,392 shares to own 435,618 shares valued at approximately $18.4 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 89.56% of the company.
  • Lamb Weston reported quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, beating analyst expectations of $0.63, while revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $1.77 billion. The company issued fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $2.95 to $3.25.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized, representing a 2.9% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $53.36.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,618 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 75,392 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business's 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lamb Weston's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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