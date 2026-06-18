Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,862,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,040,041 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Charles Schwab worth $685,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,997,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,580,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 113,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

SCHW stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

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Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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