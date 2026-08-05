Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,885 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 32,296 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Morningstar worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,136,213 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $246,910,000 after purchasing an additional 523,387 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 106.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,244 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $141,119,000 after purchasing an additional 314,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $62,367,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 1,196.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,978 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,713,000 after purchasing an additional 240,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 362.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 187,128 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 146,693 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Morningstar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Morningstar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations. Morningstar reported EPS of $3.10 versus the $2.83 consensus estimate and revenue of $663.2 million versus expectations of $649.7 million. Another analysis cited 9.6% year-over-year revenue growth and 29.2% growth in non-GAAP EPS, reinforcing the company’s earnings momentum. Morningstar: Undervalued With A Differentiated Business Model

Morningstar reported EPS of $3.10 versus the $2.83 consensus estimate and revenue of $663.2 million versus expectations of $649.7 million. Another analysis cited 9.6% year-over-year revenue growth and 29.2% growth in non-GAAP EPS, reinforcing the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Valuation remains a potential catalyst. Morningstar was described as undervalued at roughly 15.6 times estimated 2026 earnings, well below its historical 35–40 times range. The analysis set a fair-value estimate of $246.40 and highlighted strong cash flow, a conservative payout ratio and a 15-year dividend-growth streak. Morningstar: Undervalued With A Differentiated Business Model

Morningstar was described as undervalued at roughly 15.6 times estimated 2026 earnings, well below its historical 35–40 times range. The analysis set a fair-value estimate of $246.40 and highlighted strong cash flow, a conservative payout ratio and a 15-year dividend-growth streak. Neutral Sentiment: Investment-research commentary supports brand visibility. Morningstar said artificial-intelligence-related power demand, rather than stronger ESG sentiment, is driving renewed inflows into sustainable ETFs. The commentary may benefit Morningstar’s industry profile, but it does not provide a direct forecast for MORN revenue or earnings. AI, Not ESG, Is Driving the Revival in Sustainable ETFs

Morningstar said artificial-intelligence-related power demand, rather than stronger ESG sentiment, is driving renewed inflows into sustainable ETFs. The commentary may benefit Morningstar’s industry profile, but it does not provide a direct forecast for MORN revenue or earnings. Negative Sentiment: Director selling adds a modest overhang. Director William Lyons sold 1,000 shares for approximately $199,000, reducing his direct position by 7.19%. The transaction is relatively small and may reflect personal portfolio management, but insider selling can temper sentiment in the short term. Morningstar Director Form 4 Filing

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $200.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $173.10 and its 200 day moving average is $176.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.27. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.72 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morningstar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Morningstar from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $210.00 price objective on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Morningstar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $227.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $401,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,043,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,445,906.24. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Holt sold 270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $44,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,046,732.30. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,970 shares of company stock worth $7,691,126. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar's proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

Further Reading

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