Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,738 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 256,400 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.73% of Intuit worth $1,337,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,193.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,250 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $104,662,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $269.08 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.01 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $354.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,252.40. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 955 shares of company stock worth $273,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

More Intuit News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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