Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
ONEOK logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Janus Henderson increased its ONEOK stake by 5.8% in the first quarter, adding 209,806 shares to reach 3.83 million shares valued at approximately $346.2 million. Institutional investors collectively own 69.13% of the company.
  • ONEOK reported quarterly EPS of $1.23, below the $1.30 analyst consensus, although revenue of $9.62 billion exceeded estimates. The company’s shares opened at $89.07, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $91.81.
  • ONEOK declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, equivalent to $4.28 annually and a 4.8% yield. While some analysts raised earnings forecasts, Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock over concerns about its growth profile.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 209,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.61% of ONEOK worth $346,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.4% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE OKE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

Key ONEOK News

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: ONEOK’s earnings outlook received a boost from US Capital Advisors, which raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, each quarter of fiscal 2027, fiscal 2027 overall, and fiscal 2028. The firm now expects $6.12 in FY2027 EPS and $6.97 in FY2028, up from $6.03 and $6.88, respectively. MarketBeat ONEOK analyst estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect rising natural-gas demand, stronger processing volumes and stable fee-based revenue to support ONEOK’s second-quarter performance. These factors could reinforce the company’s relatively predictable midstream cash flows ahead of its earnings release. ONEOK Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings
  • Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s pre-earnings analysis is focused on key operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, including volumes, processing activity and fee-based contributions. The estimates set a higher bar for ONEOK’s report and could increase volatility if results or guidance diverge. Wall Street’s Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of ONEOK Q2 Earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded ONEOK because of concerns about the company’s growth profile, while expressing a preference for rival Targa Resources. The downgrade is the clearest near-term negative catalyst and may be encouraging investors to reassess ONEOK’s valuation and growth prospects. ONEOK Cut at Morgan Stanley on Growth Concerns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ONEOK Right Now?

Before you consider ONEOK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONEOK wasn't on the list.

While ONEOK currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines