Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 209,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.61% of ONEOK worth $346,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.4% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts: Sign Up

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE OKE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

Key ONEOK News

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Positive Sentiment: ONEOK’s earnings outlook received a boost from US Capital Advisors, which raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, each quarter of fiscal 2027, fiscal 2027 overall, and fiscal 2028. The firm now expects $6.12 in FY2027 EPS and $6.97 in FY2028, up from $6.03 and $6.88, respectively. MarketBeat ONEOK analyst estimates

ONEOK’s earnings outlook received a boost from US Capital Advisors, which raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, each quarter of fiscal 2027, fiscal 2027 overall, and fiscal 2028. The firm now expects $6.12 in FY2027 EPS and $6.97 in FY2028, up from $6.03 and $6.88, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect rising natural-gas demand, stronger processing volumes and stable fee-based revenue to support ONEOK’s second-quarter performance. These factors could reinforce the company’s relatively predictable midstream cash flows ahead of its earnings release. ONEOK Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect rising natural-gas demand, stronger processing volumes and stable fee-based revenue to support ONEOK’s second-quarter performance. These factors could reinforce the company’s relatively predictable midstream cash flows ahead of its earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s pre-earnings analysis is focused on key operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, including volumes, processing activity and fee-based contributions. The estimates set a higher bar for ONEOK’s report and could increase volatility if results or guidance diverge. Wall Street’s Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of ONEOK Q2 Earnings

Wall Street’s pre-earnings analysis is focused on key operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, including volumes, processing activity and fee-based contributions. The estimates set a higher bar for ONEOK’s report and could increase volatility if results or guidance diverge. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded ONEOK because of concerns about the company’s growth profile, while expressing a preference for rival Targa Resources. The downgrade is the clearest near-term negative catalyst and may be encouraging investors to reassess ONEOK’s valuation and growth prospects. ONEOK Cut at Morgan Stanley on Growth Concerns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ONEOK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONEOK wasn't on the list.

While ONEOK currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here