Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740,326 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 293,091 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.94% of TransUnion worth $258,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,560 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Griffin Securities set a $98.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

Trending Headlines about TransUnion

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion versus the $1.28 billion consensus, while EPS of $1.23 topped estimates near $1.16 and increased from $1.08 a year earlier. TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

TransUnion’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion versus the $1.28 billion consensus, while EPS of $1.23 topped estimates near $1.16 and increased from $1.08 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Growth in financial services, international markets, platform modernization and acquisition-related expansion—especially in Latin America—supported the bullish reaction.

Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Growth in financial services, international markets, platform modernization and acquisition-related expansion—especially in Latin America—supported the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets following the beat. Wells Fargo lifted its target to $102 and maintained Overweight, Baird raised its target to $115 with an Outperform rating, and Needham increased its target to $100 with a Buy rating. TransUnion Strong Q2 Beat and Raised Guidance

Several analysts raised their price targets following the beat. Wells Fargo lifted its target to $102 and maintained Overweight, Baird raised its target to $115 with an Outperform rating, and Needham increased its target to $100 with a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s third-quarter EPS outlook of $1.18–$1.21 is broadly in line with expectations. That may leave investors focused on execution and additional upside catalysts after the post-earnings advance. A separate analysis assigned TransUnion a strong GF Score of 90, supporting the company’s long-term quality and momentum profile. TransUnion GF Score Analysis

The company’s third-quarter EPS outlook of $1.18–$1.21 is broadly in line with expectations. That may leave investors focused on execution and additional upside catalysts after the post-earnings advance. A separate analysis assigned TransUnion a strong GF Score of 90, supporting the company’s long-term quality and momentum profile. Negative Sentiment: EVP Mohamed Abdelsadek sold 23,495 shares for approximately $2 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Data showing 14 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months could weigh on sentiment, although the planned nature of the transaction reduces its significance. SEC Insider Sale Filing

EVP Mohamed Abdelsadek sold 23,495 shares for approximately $2 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Data showing 14 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months could weigh on sentiment, although the planned nature of the transaction reduces its significance. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be locking in gains after the strong earnings-related move, while the stock’s elevated valuation increases sensitivity to guidance, future growth and any signs of slowing credit-market demand. Rising auto-loan fraud losses represent an additional risk for lending-related customers.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $97.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,440. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $72,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,013.76. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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