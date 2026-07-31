Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.24% of Analog Devices worth $366,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after buying an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 661.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $366.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.78 and a 200-day moving average of $363.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the sale, the director owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 93,858 shares of company stock worth $38,083,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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