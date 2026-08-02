Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,854 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.93% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $54,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,682.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $63,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,762.84. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $171.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $135.27.

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More SiteOne Landscape Supply News

Here are the key news stories impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering its price target from $200 to $120, Truist Financial maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. Benzinga analyst ratings

Despite lowering its price target from $200 to $120, Truist Financial maintained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its target from $145 to $135 but retained an Overweight rating, indicating analysts continue to see longer-term value in SiteOne despite near-term operating challenges. The Fly analyst ratings

KeyCorp cut its target from $145 to $135 but retained an rating, indicating analysts continue to see longer-term value in SiteOne despite near-term operating challenges. Neutral Sentiment: SiteOne’s earnings call highlighted mixed demand trends and cost pressures. Revenue increased approximately 4.7% year over year to $1.53 billion, but management’s outlook remains constrained by an uneven landscaping market and expense pressures. SiteOne Q2 2026 earnings call summary

SiteOne’s earnings call highlighted mixed demand trends and cost pressures. Revenue increased approximately 4.7% year over year to $1.53 billion, but management’s outlook remains constrained by an uneven landscaping market and expense pressures. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings per share were $3.14, below the $3.36 consensus estimate, while revenue also narrowly missed expectations of $1.54 billion. The earnings shortfall prompted investors to reassess near-term growth and margin prospects. Analysts cut forecasts after Q2 results

Second-quarter earnings per share were $3.14, below the $3.36 consensus estimate, while revenue also narrowly missed expectations of $1.54 billion. The earnings shortfall prompted investors to reassess near-term growth and margin prospects. Negative Sentiment: The stock reached a new 52-week low after the earnings release, reflecting the market’s negative reaction to the miss. Analysts including Robert W. Baird also lowered their expectations, adding pressure to the shares. SiteOne reaches new 1-year low

The stock reached a new 52-week low after the earnings release, reflecting the market’s negative reaction to the miss. Analysts including Robert W. Baird also lowered their expectations, adding pressure to the shares. Negative Sentiment: The combination of the EPS miss, cost inflation or other operating pressures, and reduced price targets from Truist, KeyCorp and other analysts has weakened sentiment toward SiteOne’s near-term performance. SITE Q2 deep dive

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SITE opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $168.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 3.41%.SiteOne Landscape Supply's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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