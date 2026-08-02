Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601,168 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 663,439 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.30% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $46,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 17,235 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company's stock.

Get EYPT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EYPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.73. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.54% and a negative net margin of 3,566.63%.The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here