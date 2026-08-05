Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.09 Million Stake in News Corporation $NWSA

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA - Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,050 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 182,763 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of News worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,521 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in News by 5.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,184 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in News by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in News by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,100 shares of the company's stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company's stock.

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News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. News's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on News from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWSA

About News

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWSA is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company's news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron's, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world's largest consumer publishers.

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