Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.22 Billion Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,489,965 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 327,641 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.92% of Danaher worth $1,222,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.44 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Danaher's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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