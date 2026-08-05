Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,520 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 147.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 103,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotia upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on shares of Brookfield and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.64.

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Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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