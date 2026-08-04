Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $16.19 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,786 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $203.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 38.36%. Qualcomm's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s work on AI-native 6G networks—including distributed computing and wide-area sensing—strengthens its positioning in next-generation wireless connectivity and AI infrastructure. Qualcomm Is Shaping 6G Around AI Native Networks

Qualcomm’s work on AI-native 6G networks—including distributed computing and wide-area sensing—strengthens its positioning in next-generation wireless connectivity and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment view highlighted Qualcomm’s roughly 2.5% forward dividend yield, strong dividend coverage and potential upside from its data-center expansion, making the stock more attractive after its decline this year. 1 Incredible Reason to Buy Qualcomm Stock Right Now

A recent investment view highlighted Qualcomm’s roughly 2.5% forward dividend yield, strong dividend coverage and potential upside from its data-center expansion, making the stock more attractive after its decline this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are discussing whether semiconductor stocks can rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery could improve sentiment toward Qualcomm and other chipmakers. Are Chip Stocks Poised to Stage a Recovery?

Analysts are discussing whether semiconductor stocks can rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery could improve sentiment toward Qualcomm and other chipmakers. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $9.95 billion, above estimates, but earnings per share slightly missed expectations and revenue declined year over year, reflecting continuing smartphone-industry pressure.

Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $9.95 billion, above estimates, but earnings per share slightly missed expectations and revenue declined year over year, reflecting continuing smartphone-industry pressure. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly lowered its Qualcomm price target to $220, while another report cited a 2.6% decline following an analyst downgrade. These actions signal near-term concerns about valuation, demand and earnings growth. Morgan Stanley Cuts Qualcomm Price Target Qualcomm Stock Price Down After Analyst Downgrade

Morgan Stanley reportedly lowered its Qualcomm price target to $220, while another report cited a 2.6% decline following an analyst downgrade. These actions signal near-term concerns about valuation, demand and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 Qualcomm shares worth approximately $470,528. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its immediate significance, but insider selling can still weigh modestly on sentiment.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $470,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,106.40. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $2,112,945. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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