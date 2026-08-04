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Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $16.71 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Thor Industries logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Janus Henderson Group increased its Thor Industries stake by 31.9% in the first quarter, acquiring 50,541 additional shares for a total holding valued at $16.71 million. Institutional investors collectively own 96.71% of THO.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating on Thor Industries, with a consensus price target of $92.33; recent targets range from $78 to $96.
  • Thor Industries reported quarterly revenue of $2.78 billion, ahead of expectations, but earnings per share of $1.86 narrowly missed estimates. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.52, representing a 2.7% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Thor Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,172 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 50,541 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.40% of Thor Industries worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,858 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,237 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 239.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $109.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on THO

Thor Industries Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $122.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.67%.Thor Industries's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

About Thor Industries

(Free Report)

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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