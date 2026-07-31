Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $189.72 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,175 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.96% of Tower Semiconductor worth $189,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,009,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $118,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,002,806 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $352,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,296,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 26,835.5% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 308,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,214,000 after buying an additional 307,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 86.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $70,625,000 after buying an additional 191,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company's stock.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 0.87. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $319.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

Further Reading

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