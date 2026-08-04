Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $19.30 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. $AIR

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,327 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.44% of AAR worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AAR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded AAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AAR from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIR

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $146.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.11.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. AAR had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.67%.The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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