Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $217.93 Million Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,199 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 382,280 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of McDonald's worth $217,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in McDonald's by 3,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in McDonald's by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald's from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.32.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $268.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.88. The stock has a market cap of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $260.96 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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