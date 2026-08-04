Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $24.83 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI - Free Report) by 887.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,761 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 499,484 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.43% of Glacier Bancorp worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,658 shares of the company's stock worth $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 881.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,662,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,229,000 after purchasing an additional 390,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,157 shares of the company's stock worth $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 870,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2,984.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,978 shares of the company's stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Glacier Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

See Also

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