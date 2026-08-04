Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $25.45 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,980 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.70% of PJT Partners worth $25,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,604,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 1,446.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 107,564 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 390.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 149,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PJT Partners by 462.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $457,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,786.36. This trade represents a 59.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.67, for a total value of $215,120.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,835. This trade represents a 71.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $486.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PJT Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $177.50.

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About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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