Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $26.35 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290,089 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 129,687 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.48% of Grifols worth $26,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grifols by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,824 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 86,768 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,212,032 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 80,507 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,081,535 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 216,793 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Grifols from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised Grifols from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Grifols from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Grifols Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Grifols's dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

About Grifols

Grifols, Inc NASDAQ: GRFS is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

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