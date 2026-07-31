Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $286.34 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,017 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.40% of Burlington Stores worth $286,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $372.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $332.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.49 and a 1-year high of $378.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Further Reading

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