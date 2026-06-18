Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.99 Billion Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260,969 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 997,057 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.59% of Mastercard worth $2,985,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $492.93 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $499.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.41. The company has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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