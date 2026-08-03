Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $32.49 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,662 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.06.

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Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Philipson sold 36,906 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $2,328,030.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,729,044.52. This trade represents a 32.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $63.00 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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