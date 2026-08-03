Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $39.49 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 1,252.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,749 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 595,225 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.60% of Terreno Realty worth $39,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Terreno Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 price objective on Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.71.

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Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $71.67 on Monday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.36. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 86.44%.The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Terreno Realty's payout ratio is 50.86%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

Further Reading

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