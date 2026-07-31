Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $398.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 163.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,182 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 351,676 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.73% of Lumentum worth $398,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $693.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $825.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.71. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total value of $1,416,113.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,984,558.72. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $1,356,516.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here