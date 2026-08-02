Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $50.31 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,830 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Valmont Industries worth $50,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robert B. Daugherty Foundation bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,799,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $587.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.3%

VMI stock opened at $482.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.41 and a fifty-two week high of $585.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,475. This trade represents a 22.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John L. Schwietz acquired 208 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $486.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,117.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,454,530.88. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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