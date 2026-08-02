Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $51.29 Million Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,713 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,436 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.70% of Jackson Financial worth $51,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 404.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $111.02. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.65 and a fifty-two week high of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio is -58.92%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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