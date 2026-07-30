Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $514.02 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,930 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.04% of United Therapeutics worth $514,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $110,045,000 after purchasing an additional 70,445 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $524.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.45 and a 200-day moving average of $532.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.63 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

More United Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Promising ralinepag trial results: The Lancet published full results from United Therapeutics’ ADVANCE OUTCOMES study. Investigational pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment ralinepag reduced the risk of clinical worsening by 55% versus placebo, improving the company’s potential pipeline outlook. Ralinepag is not yet approved by the FDA, so regulatory and commercialization risks remain. United Therapeutics Announces ADVANCE OUTCOMES Study of Ralinepag Published in The Lancet

The Lancet published full results from United Therapeutics’ ADVANCE OUTCOMES study. Investigational pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment ralinepag reduced the risk of clinical worsening by 55% versus placebo, improving the company’s potential pipeline outlook. Ralinepag is not yet approved by the FDA, so regulatory and commercialization risks remain. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong: Eleven analysts rate UTHR a Buy and two rate it a Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average price target is $648.33, with JPMorgan recently raising its target to $687 and HC Wainwright increasing its target to $660. United Therapeutics Given Average Rating of Moderate Buy by Brokerages

Eleven analysts rate UTHR a Buy and two rate it a Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average price target is $648.33, with JPMorgan recently raising its target to $687 and HC Wainwright increasing its target to $660. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high: Hedge funds and other institutional investors own approximately 94.1% of UTHR’s shares. Several institutions increased their positions during the second quarter, signaling continued professional-investor interest, although this does not guarantee further gains. United Therapeutics Insider Trading Report

Hedge funds and other institutional investors own approximately 94.1% of UTHR’s shares. Several institutions increased their positions during the second quarter, signaling continued professional-investor interest, although this does not guarantee further gains. Negative Sentiment: CEO stock sale may pressure sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for roughly $5.04 million, reducing her direct stake by 2.84%. She still owns a substantial position, so the transaction may reflect liquidity or diversification rather than a negative view of the business, but insider selling can weigh on investor confidence. Insider Selling United Therapeutics CEO Sells Stock

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for roughly $5.04 million, reducing her direct stake by 2.84%. She still owns a substantial position, so the transaction may reflect liquidity or diversification rather than a negative view of the business, but insider selling can weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Recent operating results were below expectations: United Therapeutics previously reported quarterly earnings and revenue below consensus, with revenue declining 1.6% year over year. That performance remains a concern despite the company’s strong profitability and promising pipeline.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total transaction of $5,785,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,921,276.08. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 502,833 shares of company stock worth $279,835,157. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $648.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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