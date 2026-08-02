Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $53.06 Million Stock Holdings in Heartflow, Inc. $HTFL

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Free Report) by 152.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180,976 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,315,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.53% of Heartflow worth $53,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartflow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Heartflow in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTFL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Heartflow from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded Heartflow to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Heartflow in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartflow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartflow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartflow news, CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $626,095.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,081,600.75. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Campbell Rogers sold 9,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $261,266.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,236.54. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 115,805 shares of company stock worth $3,548,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Heartflow Stock Performance

Heartflow stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11. Heartflow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartflow, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartflow

HeartFlow, Inc NASDAQ: HTFL is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company's core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow's analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow's cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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